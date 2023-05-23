Search

Iffat Omar raises eyebrows in bold black outfit

11:35 PM | 23 May, 2023
Iffat Omar raises eyebrows in bold black outfit
Iffat Omar, a bold and captivating personality, has been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry for several years.

Known for her undeniable talent and charismatic presence, she has left an indelible mark on the industry, making a name for herself as a model and actress. Additionally, she has showcased her versatility as a host, captivating audiences with her engaging personality. Her acting prowess is equally commendable, as she has delivered memorable performances in various notable projects throughout her career.

Iffat Omar, known for her work in the TV drama Haiwan, recently sparked outrage with her latest photographs, where she was seen enjoying quality time with her friends, exuding confidence and elegance in her choice of outfits. Opting for bold ensembles, she mesmerized onlookers in stunning black attire. 

Despite being a frequent target of harsh criticism due to her daring fashion choices, the Lollywood star remains unfazed by the trolling and unwarranted negativity surrounding her wardrobe.

