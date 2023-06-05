Search

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 5th June 2023

Web Desk 09:04 AM | 5 Jun, 2023
Daily Horoscope – 5th June 2023

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 20, 2022 - April 19, 2022)

 Today, being an optimist, you are likely to bring about positive changes in your life. Health-wise, you may undergo undue work pressure. Schedule a relaxing company as it may  give you relief and also help relieve stress.

Taurus (April 19, 2022 - May 20, 2022) 

Today, your sympathetic nature is likely to win you friends.You may receive money from a family trading business. Stay calm and engage in mental calming activity. 

Gemini (May 20, 2022 - June 21, 2022) 

Today, you are likely to face ground realities, which may make you double up your efforts to succeed in life. Spending time with loved ones is likely to improve your interpersonal skills. Stay calm and relaxed. 

Cancer (June 21, 2022 - July 22, 2022) 

Today, your patience level may be at its peak, which may make you take careful steps in the right direction. Avoid getting into arguments with elders. Focus to deliver the tasks assigned.  

Leo (July 22, 2022 - August 22, 2022) 

Today, your diplomacy and skills to manage people are likely to bring you many prospective offers to choose from. You will be recognized for your work and  you are likely to be suitably rewarded for it .Be conscious of health and consult a Physician if you remain sick . 

Virgo (August 22, 2022 - September 22, 2022)

 Today, your clear thinking and logical reasoning may help you make wise decisions and life choices. Your financial situation might be a bit uncertain today. So, spending time with siblings may bring happiness. 

Libra (September 22, 2022 - October 23, 2022)

 Your enthusiasm and positive energy may start your day on a good note. Be courageous under stressful situations. Travelling with family and friends may help you relax and blessed. 

Scorpio (October 23, 2022 - November 22, 2022)

 Today, you are likely to value your own personal freedom and you may do things on your own terms. Your expenses could be on the rise, but your steady financial backing is likely to take care of it. This day may test your financial management skills.

Sagittarius: (November 22, 2022 - December 21, 2022)

Today, it is likely to be a challenging day for you. Your children may make you proud with their achievements on their academic front. Feel proud and strong.

Capricorn: (December 21, 2021 - January 19, 2022)

 Today, with your positive energy will get going in the right direction. You may make money from a side business with surplus capital. Stay calm and contended.

Aquarius: (January 19, 2022 - February 18, 2022)

 Today, you are likely to initiate new tasks and show your motivation to accomplish them in time .You may feel engaged with daily activities. Be confident but don’t rely blindly on others. 

Pisces: (February 18, 2022 - March 20, 2022) 

Today, your patience and warm-hearted nature may draw people closer to you. On the financial front. Your family life will be joyful as you pay more attention to the needs of your loved ones. Be patient and calm while facing conflicts at home.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 4, 2023

09:18 AM | 4 Jun, 2023

Daily Horoscope – June 3, 2023

09:02 AM | 3 Jun, 2023

Daily Horoscope – June 2, 2023

09:18 AM | 2 Jun, 2023

Daily Horoscope – June 1, 2023

09:30 AM | 1 Jun, 2023

Daily Horoscope – 31st May, 2023

09:03 AM | 31 May, 2023

Daily Horoscope – 30th May, 2023

09:02 AM | 30 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

MDCAT 2023 – Test date, pattern, syllabus, and all required ...

10:08 AM | 5 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 5th June 2023

09:04 AM | 5 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 5, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 5, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 300 303
Euro EUR 321 325
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.5 380
U.A.E Dirham AED 82 83
Saudi Riyal SAR 80 81.2
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 758.24 766.24
Canadian Dollar CAD 228 230
China Yuan CNY 40.18 40.58
Danish Krone DKK 41.16 41.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.39 36.74
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927 936
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.94 62.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.16 175.16
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 740.5 748.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.37 79.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 222
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.66
Swiss Franc CHF 314.07 316.57
Thai Bhat THB 8.21 8.36

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 5, 2023

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 230,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 230,800 PKR 2125

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: