Search

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 29 December, 2023

Web Desk
09:31 AM | 29 Dec, 2023
Daily Horoscope – 29 December, 2023

Here’s free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Today, you will find life a bit more challenging and tiring. This unease will make you think for all you had done in the past. Prepare for the worst and get ready to face new liabilities. Just focus your set destination and keep moving to achieve your targets. Enjoy life and spend time with family.

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

This day will motivate you to adopt a careful and attentive attitude while driving. You have to keep it up the good work and follow a plan. Enjoy life with new friends and pay more attention at workplace. Stay blessed and express thankfulness for others. Be positive and focused in life challenges.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

This day reminds you to take care of health and keep it a priority as it might help you in the longer run. Have a faith in yourself and start acknowledge friends’ support and help. Stay connected with the friends and start reposing trust in others.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today, you have to hold a positive perspective with finding a new job prospect in the market. You have to decide to apply for the desired enrolled courses. Enjoy free will to start a new job. Stay stronger and determined to follow a roadmap for success.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

Today, you have to plan to increase business by strategizing new policies. Your community can help you to implement your plans with success. Try with the optimum level to relish every free moment of life. Plan a new project of social media and design a workable plan. Be positive and stay calm.

Virgo (August 22- September22)

Today, you have to postpone all past projects. You might also get some rewards for your tough work. You expect some spiritual activities for mental calmness. You may also go for audit report. Stay connected to the assigned tasks.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, you may suffer homesickness but try to control in depression. You should have good communication and spend quality time with friends and .Today, you need to make sure you review and have a prior plan of your expenses this can give a peaceful mindset. Keep doing new tasks with dedication and commitment.

Scorpio (October 23- November 22)

This day will offer you unlimited opportunities to grow and move around in life. Try to control your aggression and short tempered nature. Chalk out a new and an effective plan for hunting a job in abroad. Be calculated and sensible for any new venture.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today, you may be happy over your fitness and health related issues. Your superiors can be pleased on behalf of your hard work, you would perhaps be promoted in terms of rewards. Be cooperative and matured in affairs of life.

Capricorn (December 21 - January 19)

Today, your relationship and personal life will remain very good and comforting. . If you’re single, now is a fantastic time to start looking for a new relationship. Today, you’re probably going to be highly profitable. There will be more money than normal in your bank account. Be sensible and adopt a calculated attitude in life.

Aquarius (January 19 - February 18)

Today, you have to establish the reality as a blessed man for having professional excellence. At the start of this day, it’s possible that you won’t achieve the academic progress you want. Your health should be substantially better, as you might anticipate. Stay positive and dedicated.

Pisces (February 18 - March 20)

Today, you have to understand the complexities of business because life is nothing but an illusion if you don’t re-assess yourself. Try to own the liabilities you have been assigned at workplace. Stay connected and stronger in life. Be compassionate and caring in all matters. Start devising yourself new and productive plans for success.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 28 Dec, 2023

 Daily Horoscope - 28th December 2023

08:45 AM | 27 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 27th December 2023

08:44 AM | 26 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 26th December 2023

08:51 AM | 25 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 25th December 2023

09:27 AM | 24 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 24, 2023

08:44 AM | 23 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 23rd December 2023

Advertisement

Latest

09:31 AM | 29 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – 29 December, 2023

Horoscope

09:31 AM | 29 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – 29 December, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee down against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check today forex rates

Pakistani currency down against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Friday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.8 for buying and 284.55 for selling.

Euro comes down to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 76.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 29 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 281.8 284.55
Euro EUR 310 313
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.8 77.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.25
Australian Dollar AUD 190 191.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.87 757.87
Canadian Dollar CAD 211 213
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 41.82 42.22
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.1 36.45
Indian Rupee INR 3.4 3.51
Japanese Yen JPY 1.45 1.53
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.31 926.31
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.04 61.64
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.84 179.84
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.7 28
Omani Riyal OMR 732.58 740.58
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.78 78.43
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 28.26 28.56
Swiss Franc CHF 329.69 332.19
Thai Bhat THB 8.17 8.32

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates drop in Pakistan – Check out today’s gold price - 29 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices decreased in Pakistan market, following drop in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 29 December 2023

On Friday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,300, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs188,020.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,024, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs191,888 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs164,475 for each tola.

Globally, the precious yellow metal increased by $21.30 to reach $2,087.

Bullion remained volatile in Pakistan amid economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Karachi PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Islamabad PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Peshawar PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Quetta PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Sialkot PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Attock PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Gujranwala PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Jehlum PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Multan PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Bahawalpur PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Gujrat PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Nawabshah PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Chakwal PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Hyderabad PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Nowshehra PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Sargodha PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Faisalabad PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610
Mirpur PKR 219,300 PKR 2,610

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: