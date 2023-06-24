Search

Daily Horoscope – June 24, 2023

Web Desk 09:04 AM | 24 Jun, 2023
Daily Horoscope – June 24, 2023

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Today, you may feel   tired and exhausted. You need a change for a while. Your recent routine has stressed your nerves. Your seniors are going to be happy with yourperformance.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Today, you may be influenced by the negative thoughts. You might have health problems also, which will cause you to be panic and arrogant. You may not be focused at work. Be determined and focused to complete your assigned tasks.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Today, you may be blessed by positive and imaginative ideasYou may get some negative responses from your seniors, you're suggested to keep an eye on your opponents and critics at workplace. 

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Today, you may likely meet with an influential person, who can assist you on the work front. Your boss and superiors can appreciate your performance; you may get rewards in terms of promotion. Be humble and compassionate with your subordinates. Enjoy family time tonight.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Today, you may plan for a job change but think rationally before you take your final decision.  . Be patient to take some monetary decisions in business. In the partnerships, many disputes are going to be settled down. 

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Today, you may feel sad and bored. You'll be in a hurry and impatient, which can affect your professional and personal life. You may face unusual hurdles and challenges. Be practical and patient.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Today, you need to maintain a proper balance between your professional life and domestic life. Your performance is going to be increased and it'll reflect in your method of working. Help others at workplace as they acknowledge your insight and leadership. 

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Today, positive pulse can cause you to stay happy and satisfied despite negativity. You may expect to urge some promotions in your current job. Tonight, you may get pleasure from some quality moments with the spouse and kids.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Today, you may expect some unexpected increments. You may work hard in your profession after this reward. Your opponents and hidden enemies are going to be under control now. Be regular and committed for exercises daily.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Today,you may come across with old buddies. You may be in some good gains after a bit of effort in new business. Couples will enjoy their quality time while loved one may suffer due to isolation. Be contented and happy on your past achievements.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Today,you may not find yourself comfortable in any situation. You shall avoid making arguments on the unessential topic with your spouse. It's suggested to do meditation, and yoga to come out of this challenging situation. Be calm and relaxed.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Today, you may become a good investor, and you may get fruitful leads in terms of investment .All love birds can move in terms of weddings. Singles can find soul mate around. Romanticism may prevail with hearty sensations. Relax and feel comforting. 

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 24, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 24, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.4 292.15
Euro EUR 317 320
UK Pound Sterling GBP 368 371
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.75
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.27 771.27
Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226
China Yuan CNY 40.01 40.41
Danish Krone DKK 42.24 42.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.7 37.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.42 942.42
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.74 179.74
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 745.86 753.86
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 218 220
Swedish Korona SEK 26.57 26.87
Swiss Franc CHF 320.87 323.37
Thai Bhat THB 8.27 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 24, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

 KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,600 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,700.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

 Gold Price in Pakistan Today (24 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Karachi PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Islamabad PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Peshawar PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Quetta PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Sialkot PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Attock PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Gujranwala PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Jehlum PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Multan PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Bahawalpur PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Gujrat PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Nawabshah PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Chakwal PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Hyderabad PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Nowshehra PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Sargodha PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Faisalabad PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Mirpur PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415

