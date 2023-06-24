Search

Pakistan

Pakistani PM Shehbaz to virtually attend SCO moot as India changes format

Web Desk 09:18 AM | 24 Jun, 2023
Pakistani PM Shehbaz to virtually attend SCO moot as India changes format
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting virtually as India changed the summit's format without sharing any solid grounds.

Foreign Office confirmed Sharif’s participation in the moot which will be held in New Delhi next month.

In a statement, FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Islamabad received the official invitation from the Indian PM for our prime minister to attend the virtual meeting of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation due to take place on July 4.

Last month, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited Goa as Islamabad attaches great significance to the interface with the SCO, a region that Islamabad hopes to engage more for trade, connectivity, and energy.

FM Bhutto’s last visit garnered attention as he was the first Pakistani foreign minister to visit archrival India in more than a decade as tensions between the two sides continue unabated.

Pakistan says evaluating participation in cricket World Cup in India

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Shehbaz arrives in London, likely to meet Nawaz

10:16 PM | 23 Jun, 2023

Chinese premier accepts PM Shehbaz’s invitation to visit Pakistan

06:12 PM | 23 Jun, 2023

Greece boat tragedy: 82 bodies of Pakistani nationals recovered, says Rana Sanaullah  

04:08 PM | 23 Jun, 2023

Pakistan to attend SCO summit virtually

11:24 AM | 23 Jun, 2023

PM Shehbaz announces to extend holidays for Eidul Adha 2023

07:04 PM | 22 Jun, 2023

Pakistani embassy under attack by rebel forces in Sudan

03:18 PM | 22 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

State Bank withdraws all import restrictions to comply with IMF ...

09:42 AM | 24 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 24, 2023

09:04 AM | 24 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 24, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 24, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.4 292.15
Euro EUR 317 320
UK Pound Sterling GBP 368 371
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.75
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.27 771.27
Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226
China Yuan CNY 40.01 40.41
Danish Krone DKK 42.24 42.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.7 37.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.42 942.42
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.74 179.74
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 745.86 753.86
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 218 220
Swedish Korona SEK 26.57 26.87
Swiss Franc CHF 320.87 323.37
Thai Bhat THB 8.27 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 24, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

 KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,600 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,700.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

 Gold Price in Pakistan Today (24 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Karachi PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Islamabad PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Peshawar PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Quetta PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Sialkot PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Attock PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Gujranwala PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Jehlum PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Multan PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Bahawalpur PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Gujrat PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Nawabshah PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Chakwal PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Hyderabad PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Nowshehra PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Sargodha PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Faisalabad PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Mirpur PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: