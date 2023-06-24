Pakistani PM Shehbaz to virtually attend SCO moot as India changes format

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting virtually as India changed the summit's format without sharing any solid grounds.

Foreign Office confirmed Sharif’s participation in the moot which will be held in New Delhi next month.

In a statement, FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Islamabad received the official invitation from the Indian PM for our prime minister to attend the virtual meeting of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation due to take place on July 4.

Last month, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited Goa as Islamabad attaches great significance to the interface with the SCO, a region that Islamabad hopes to engage more for trade, connectivity, and energy.

FM Bhutto’s last visit garnered attention as he was the first Pakistani foreign minister to visit archrival India in more than a decade as tensions between the two sides continue unabated.