Pakistan’s former religious minister Noorul Haq Qadri booked in sedition case

ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf leader and ex-federal minister for religious affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has been booked in a sedition case.

Media reports suggest that a case has been lodged against Qadri under treason charges for allegedly using derogatory language against state institutions.

The case has been registered on the complaint of Jamrood resident on June 22, 2023.

The complainant accused that the former religious minister used derogatory language against armed forces and superior judiciary, and incited masses.

Qadri is not the only one facing sedition cases as scores of leaders including the former premier are facing serious charges for inciting people who attacked civil, and military installations.