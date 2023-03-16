Zara Noor Abbas shows off her archery skills

Adept, attractive, and now an archer, Pakistani actress Zara Noor Abbas is a triple threat. Coming from a talented family of revered actors — all women by the way; being the daughter of actress Asma Abbas and niece of Bushra Ansari — the 32-year-old has proven herself to be a remarkable star with a diverse and illustrious career, and many capabilities.

Abbas, apart from her glittering filmography and television presence, is a talented archer and gave herself "the best birthday gift" recently to celebrate in her own unique way.

The Ehd-e-Wafa diva figured out her newest hobby and is fully invested in mastering it, as evident from her Instagram posts. The Lamhay star went to Lahore Garrison Shooting Gallery, a shooting range, and practiced different weapons, talk about real-life Lara Croft.

Sharing a carousel of pictures, the Parey Hut Love actress looked ever so happy and was glowing.

On the work front, Abbas's recent works include Zebaish, Phaans, Badshah Begum, and Jhoom.