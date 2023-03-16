Search

Zara Noor Abbas shows off her archery skills

Noor Fatima 10:44 PM | 16 Mar, 2023
Source: Zara Noor Abbas (Instagram)

Adept, attractive, and now an archer, Pakistani actress Zara Noor Abbas is a triple threat. Coming from a talented family of revered actors — all women by the way; being the daughter of actress Asma Abbas and niece of Bushra Ansari — the 32-year-old has proven herself to be a remarkable star with a diverse and illustrious career, and many capabilities.

Abbas, apart from her glittering filmography and television presence, is a talented archer and gave herself "the best birthday gift" recently to celebrate in her own unique way.

The Ehd-e-Wafa diva figured out her newest hobby and is fully invested in mastering it, as evident from her Instagram posts. The Lamhay star went to Lahore Garrison Shooting Gallery, a shooting range, and practiced different weapons, talk about real-life Lara Croft.

Sharing a carousel of pictures, the Parey Hut Love actress looked ever so happy and was glowing.

On the work front, Abbas's recent works include Zebaish, Phaans, Badshah Begum, and Jhoom.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

