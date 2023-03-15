Search

Lifestyle

Aliza Sultan opens up about life after divorce

Noor Fatima 11:14 PM | 15 Mar, 2023
Aliza Sultan opens up about life after divorce
Source: Alizeh Sultan (Instagram)

Lollywood actor Feroze Khan and his ex-wife Aliza Sultan's messy divorce had been the talk of the town a couple of months ago but thankfully, the former couple has moved on. Letting bygones be bygones, Sultan is welcoming her new life with open arms and is ready to "bloom" again.  

Although many assumed that the mother-of-two will not stay on social media, Sultan has proven everyone wrong and is very active on different platforms to share scintillating pictures of herself and her little family, however, she has kept much of her life private and her grace intact. 

Recently, Sultan held a virtual Q&A session where netizens asked her some important questions related to her life and future plans.  

Being asked about her post-divorce life and how she is managing her affairs, Sultan responded, "When you Allah, family, your loved ones and immense love and support of you guys then every situation is manageable."

Replying to a question, Aliza said, "When you have no one to devalue you, YOU BLOOM."

Will she tie the knot again? that is what many people speculated and Sultan has the best response. "Marriage is half of your deen and everything happens at its appointed time," she stated.

Honouring those who stood by her side during her lowest point in life, Sultan said," Thankyou won't be enough for the amount of love i get from you guys. Anywhere i go people give me so much love and empathy. Every comment and messages i get i feel much happier just by seeing them. And I'm very grateful for each one of you for sticking by my side."

The ex-couple tied the knot in 2018 and got divorced in 2022. Khan and Sultan are now co-parenting their two children.

Will Feroze Khan's ex-wife Aliza Sultan join showbiz?

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Hareem Shah reveals her previous profession in first interview after video leak scandal

03:45 PM | 15 Mar, 2023

Kapil Sharma shares his life journey on Shehnaaz Gill show

02:20 PM | 15 Mar, 2023

Naeem Haque opens up about getting rejected by Humayun Saeed for a role

11:16 PM | 10 Mar, 2023

Sami Khan wants to move on after offensive jibes in talk show

05:00 PM | 6 Mar, 2023

Javed Akhtar sparks another controversy soon after Pakistan visit

09:44 PM | 4 Mar, 2023

Shabana Azmi opens up about her relationship with Sajal Aly

06:07 PM | 2 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Aliza Sultan opens up about life after divorce

11:14 PM | 15 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – March 15, 2023

08:00 AM | 15 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 15, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 15, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 282.1 285.15
Euro EUR 299.5 302.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 339.2 342.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 185 187.2
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742 750
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.05
Danish Krone DKK 39.65 40.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.3 35.65
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.6 916.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.58 61.18
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 2.23 2.53
Omani Riyal OMR 716.82 724.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 26.07 26.37
Swiss Franc CHF 297.95 300.45
Thai Bhat THB 7.98 8.13

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold up by Rs900 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold maintained its gaining momentum in the domestic market for the third consecutive day as rupee continued to lose ground against the US dollar in the interbank and open markets on Wednesday.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs900 per tola and Rs771 per 10 grams to reach Rs202,400 and Rs173,525, respectively.

In the international market, the price of the precious metal surged by $20 to reach $1,924.

The Pakistani rupee depreciated by 0.20% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at Rs282.85 as compared to Friday’s Rs282.29.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/11-Mar-2023/weekly-inflation-reaches-42-27pc-in-pakistan

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: