Nimra Khan gets perfect Eidi from Sanjay Dutt

Pakistani actor Nimra Khan Eid surely became super special as Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt gave her best Eidi on the Muslim festival.

Eidi from Sanju baba all the way from India, she wrote on Instagram as she shared a screen recording of videoconferencing with the Vaastav star.

In the video call, the two showbiz stars can be seen talking while the Uraan actor replaced the original audio with background music.

Nimra also restricted the comments on the latest post which garnered nearly half a million views so far.

Muslims across the world, including Pakistan and India, are celebrating the festival of sacrifice. The festival marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Several Bollywood stars including Madhuri Dixit, Sidharth Malhotra, Kirron Kher, and Emraan Hashmi took to their social media platforms and extended their warm wishes to their fans on the occasion.