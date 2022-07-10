Nimra Khan gets perfect Eidi from Sanjay Dutt
Share
Pakistani actor Nimra Khan Eid surely became super special as Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt gave her best Eidi on the Muslim festival.
Eidi from Sanju baba all the way from India, she wrote on Instagram as she shared a screen recording of videoconferencing with the Vaastav star.
In the video call, the two showbiz stars can be seen talking while the Uraan actor replaced the original audio with background music.
View this post on Instagram
Nimra also restricted the comments on the latest post which garnered nearly half a million views so far.
Muslims across the world, including Pakistan and India, are celebrating the festival of sacrifice. The festival marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.
Several Bollywood stars including Madhuri Dixit, Sidharth Malhotra, Kirron Kher, and Emraan Hashmi took to their social media platforms and extended their warm wishes to their fans on the occasion.
Nimra Khan has the perfect fan moment with Neha ... 04:13 PM | 15 Jun, 2022
Lollywood diva Nimra Khan was ecstatic as she had the perfect fan moment with Bollywood singer Nega Kakkar as the ...
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:32 AM | 11 Jul, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 11 July 202209:21 AM | 11 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani doctor, kept hostage in Nigeria, freed after three months08:44 AM | 11 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan Women set for T20 tri-series in Ireland08:19 AM | 11 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Mahira Khan's revealing outfit receives mixed reaction from netizens02:58 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Shoaib Akhtar stones the devil 'at 100 mph', video goes viral02:06 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
-
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022