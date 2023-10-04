PEC is holding School-Based Assessment 2023 Grade 8 across Punjab, here is a complete guide for you to download SBA Grade 8 Papers All Subjects, solution, MCQs and question papers.

School Based Assessment 2023 Grade 8 First Term

Punjab Examination Commission (PEC) started School Based Assessment 2023 Grade 8 First Term from 3 October 2023, and first term result will be announced on 14th October 2023.

School Based Assessment 2023 Grade 8 Item Bank

You can download SBA 2023 grade 8 papers in PDF format at Daily Pakistan. SBA papers cover all topics as per PEC-created item bank.

SBA English 8th class First Term Papers 2023

SBA Science 8th class First Term Papers 2023

SBA Computer Education 8th class First Term Papers 2023

SBA Math 8th class First Term Papers 2023

SBA Islamiat 8th class First Term Papers 2023

SBA Quran Majeed 8th class First Term Papers 2023

SBA Social Study 8th class First Term Papers 2023

SBA First Term Exam Date Sheet 2023

Grade 8 School Based Assessment 2023 Download

Students can download the assessment by following these steps