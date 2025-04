Karachi electricity shutdown schedule for April 30: Check areas, timings

KARACHI – K-Electric has announced a schedule for electricity shutdown schedule in various areas of Karachi today, 30 April 2025.

In an announcement, the electricity provider said there will be power outage on 30 out of its 2,100 feeders the city due to maintenance work.

It said there will be power outage between 8:00 AM to 6:30 PM in different area due to the maintenance work, adding that it would disrupt daily activities of the residents.

KE said the residents of the affected areas can face power outage of up to 10 hours.

Following is the complete list of areas facing electricity shutdown and timings: