When will YouTuber Rajab Butt return to Pakistan?

After facing threats and controversies, renowned YouTuber Rajab Butt—who had left Pakistan—has once again made headlines, this time expressing a desire to return to his homeland.

Currently living abroad, Rajab Butt openly discussed his situation and possible return while appearing on YouTuber Nadir Ali’s recent podcast.

He revealed plans to travel from Dubai to Qatar and then to London, where his family and close friends will also join him. However, he added that his return to Pakistan still awaits special permission. In his words: “Insha’Allah, I will return. Why wouldn’t I? It’s my country, and I’ll definitely come back—but once high-level authorities permit, I’ll return immediately.”

During the conversation, Rajab also addressed the allegations that forced him to leave, notably charges of blasphemy, which he categorically denied. “I never did such a thing. Everyone knows I couldn’t even think of it. I come from a believing household—it’s impossible for me to even imagine it.”

He further added that if his words or tone had unintentionally hurt any Muslim’s sentiments, he sincerely apologizes:

“I’ve apologized in the house of Allah and now I do so here too. This apology is not to gain reentry—if I’m guilty, I should be punished; if innocent, I should be acquitted. But if someone was hurt, I am truly sorry.”

According to the YouTuber, his return hinges on one thing: high-level approval. Once that comes, Rajab Butt is ready to step back onto Pakistani soil.