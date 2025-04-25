TikToker Zarnab Shastri’s video in compromising position leaked online

Pakistani TikTok star Zarnab Shastri is making headlines after a private, explicit video featuring her surfaced online, sparking widespread controversy and debate across social media.

The clip, which allegedly shows Shastri in a compromising situation, quickly went viral, drawing both backlash and support from the public. In response to the leak, Zarnab has reportedly pointed fingers at fellow content creator Minahil Malik, accusing her of intentionally spreading the video to defame her.

This incident follows a series of recent controversies involving Pakistani influencers, raising concerns about privacy violations and the increasing trend of online character assassinations.