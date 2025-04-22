TikToker Sajal Malik reacts to her ‘leaked explicit video’

TikTok star and TV host Sajal Malik has denied ownership of the explicit videos circulating online under her name, stating that the viral content does not belong to her. She has filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) over the matter.

Sajal Malik, known for her road shows on a local Lahore TV channel, gained widespread popularity through social media, with millions of views on her videos.

Recently, her name began trending across various social media platforms due to explicit videos falsely attributed to her. In an interview with UrduPoint, Sajal clarified that the videos are fake and have been circulated to damage her reputation.

She also expressed mental distress over the situation and disappointment in the media and social media users for spreading unverified reports. When asked if she sent legal notices to those spreading the content, she responded that she hadn’t done anything wrong and saw no reason to confront anyone directly.

Sajal urged the media to verify facts before publishing such damaging content and requested that fake videos not be linked to her name.

It is worth noting that just a day earlier, actress and TikToker Samia Hijab also denied similar explicit videos linked to her, claiming they were AI-generated. Before them, alleged inappropriate videos of Manahil Malik, Mathira, and Amsha Rehman had also gone viral in the past year.