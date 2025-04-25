Samsung Galaxy S25 edge price leaked ahead of expected May 13 launch

Technology company Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 Edge on May 13.

Initially, the smartphone’s price was said to fall between the S25+ and S25 Ultra, but now the prices have been accidentally leaked on Samsung’s official website.

According to details, the 256GB version of the Galaxy S25 Edge is priced at 1,678 Canadian dollars (around PKR 337,000), while the 512GB variant is listed at approximately 1,858 Canadian dollars (around PKR 379,000).

These prices were leaked on the French version of Samsung Canada’s website, specifically on a terms and conditions page related to discounts on Galaxy Tab S10 FE tablets.

The Galaxy S25 was mentioned in the list of eligible devices that customers could purchase at a 20% discount off the tablet’s original price.