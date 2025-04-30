Pakistan responds to Indian aggression, wipes out Army check posts along LoC

MUZAFFARABAD – Amid rising border tensions, Pakistani armed forces responded to unprovoked firing by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) across multiple sectors in Kashmir.

Indian forces reportedly violated ceasefire on sixth day from Pargwal sector and extended to Sunderbani and Naushera areas of Rajouri district and other parts of occupied Kashmir after Pahalgam incident that has further strained relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

In a major escalation, Army shot down two Indian quadcopters within 12 hours for violating Pakistani airspace. The second drone, identified as a Phantom 4, was intercepted in the Satwal sector of Pakistan-administered Poonch while it was reportedly engaged in surveillance operations. Military officials confirmed that the drone was neutralized before it could complete its mission.

Another Indian spy drone was brought down in the Manawar area of Bhimber district. Both drones were allegedly being used for spying and intelligence collection in Pakistani territory along the LoC.

Pakistan Army’s swift response comes as tensions remain high, with repeated skirmishes and increased aerial surveillance stoking fears of further conflict. Authorities have urged vigilance as the situation remains volatile along the contested border.