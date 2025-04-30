Pakistan braces for Indian Military Strikes in next 36 hours — Response Will Be ‘Decisive’

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government raised serious concerns over what it calls credible intelligence indicating India’s intention to carry out a military strike within the next 24 to 36 hours.

Pakistan’s information minister Attaullah Tarar said action is being planned under the pretext of unsubstantiated and fabricated claims regarding Pakistan’s involvement in the recent Pahalgam incident.

Tarar strongly denounced New Delhi’s self-assumed role as “judge, jury, and executioner” in the region, warning that such behavior is irresponsible and destabilizing. The government emphasized that Pakistan, having long suffered from terrorism itself, fully understands the pain such violence causes and has consistently condemned it in all its manifestations globally.

Demonstrating its commitment to transparency and peace, Pakistan said it had offered an independent investigation by a neutral body of experts to determine the facts surrounding the Pahalgam incident. However, officials expressed regret that India appears to have chosen a path of confrontation over reason.

“The refusal to support an impartial inquiry raises questions about India’s real intentions,” the statement noted, further criticizing New Delhi for allowing emotionally charged public sentiments to dictate strategic decisions—allegedly for political gain.

Pakistan has firmly warned that any military adventurism by India will be met with a “swift and decisive” response. The government urged the international community to take note of the escalating tensions, placing full responsibility for any conflict and its repercussions on India.

Despite threats, Pakistan reaffirmed its unwavering resolve to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity, stressing that the nation remains united and prepared to defend itself against any form of aggression.