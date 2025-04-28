Khawaja Asif warns of threat, vows strong response if India imposes war

ISLAMABAD – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that he did not talk about war breaking out, but the threat remains; if war is imposed on us, we will respond forcefully.

Khawaja Asif stated that his interview remarks are being misinterpreted. He explained that he was asked a question about war during the interview and had said that the next two or three days are important.

He further mentioned that there has been no response from India regarding the investigation, and that India’s allegations lack any truth. He added that there has been no reply to Pakistan’s invitation for an impartial investigation.

Khawaja Asif emphasised that both countries have troops deployed along their borders, and Pakistan’s armed forces are fully prepared to defend every inch of the country.

He also urged India to allow an international investigation into the Pulwama incident, stating that Pakistan seeks to expose India’s falsehoods regarding the incident.