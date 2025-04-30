Pakistan weather update: Heatwave likely to subdue as rains predicted from May 1

LAHORE – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted wind/thunderstorm-rain with isolated hailstorms in upper and central parts of the country from May 1st to May 4th, 2025.

It added that the upcoming weather pattern is expected to bring relief from the prevailing heatwave conditions in parts of the country.

The new weather system is expected to affect Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper/central Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir.

Heavy falls are likely at a few places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Kashmir, and adjacent hilly areas, the Met Office said.

Potential Impacts: Isolated moderate to heavy rainfall may generate flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Dir, Swat, Chitral, Mansehra, Kohistan, and Kashmir during the forecast period.

Heavy rainfall may cause landslides in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, potentially affecting vulnerable locations.

Windstorms, hailstorms, and lightning may pose risks to human lives, standing crops, and loose structures like electric poles, vehicles, and solar panels.

The PMD has advised farmers and the general public to take necessary precautions during this period.