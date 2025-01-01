Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat reappointed as PIA CEO

ISLAMABAD – The government has reappointed Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat as the acting CEO of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) until a permanent CEO is appointed.

The notification was issued based on the recommendation of PIA’s Board of Directors.

Previously, Khurram Mushtaq had been serving as the acting CEO of PIA. He has now been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the airline.

Meanwhile, Inamullah Qureshi has taken on the role of Chief of Training and Development.

It is noteworthy that Inamullah Qureshi had also previously held responsibilities as the acting COO.