What is official price for a grave in Karachi?

KARACHI – On the instructions of Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, decisive action has begun against the mafia charging excessive fees and destroying graves in the city’s cemeteries.

According to details, the mayor ordered action against those demanding inflated fees for burials and demolishing graves. In response, a gravedigger from Sakhi Hassan Cemetery was arrested, and a case was registered.

The operation, led by ADC Central Asim Memon, included Cemetery Director Sarwar Alam, AC North Nazimabad, DSP North Nazimabad, and SHO Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan.

The initiative aims to ease the burial process for Karachi residents. Citizens are urged to report any demands exceeding Rs14,300 by calling 13939.

The crackdown follows complaints that cemetery mafias were charging between Rs25,000 and Rs50,000 for graves, prompting immediate action.

