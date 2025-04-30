‘We stand firmly as one Pakistani nation,’ Imran Khan slams India’s war-mongering

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Imran Khan said Pakistani nation stand firmly United against Indian aggression, condemning the Narendra Modi’s war-mongering and his dangerous ambitions that threaten regional peace.

The PTI founder, who has been detained in Adiala jail, has shared his message on social media as India is planning to attack Pakistan on pretext of the Pahalgam incident in occupied Kashmir.

“Sadly, the nation has been divided by an illegitimate government imposed through fraudulent Form-47 results. And yet, ironically, Narendra Modi’s aggression has united the people of Pakistan in one voice against Indian hostility. While we reject this fake regime, we stand firmly as one Pakistani nation and strongly condemn Modi’s war-mongering and his dangerous ambitions that threaten regional peace,” he wrote.

“Loss of human life in Pahlgam incident is deeply disturbing and tragic. I extend my deepest condolences to the victims and their families,” he added.

He recalled that when the False Flag Palwama Operation incident happened, the Pakistani government offered to extend all-out cooperation to India but India failed to produce any concrete evidence.

“As I predicted in 2019, the same is happening again after Pahlgam incident. Instead of introspection and investigation, Modi Sarkar is again placing the blame on Pakistan.”

Being a country of 1.5 billion people, India needs to act responsibly instead of messing with a region already known as “nuclear flashpoint,” he said.

“Peace is our priority but it should not be mistaken as cowardice. Pakistan has got all the capabilities to give a befitting response to any Indian misadventure, as My Government, backed by whole nation, did in 2019.”

“I have always emphasized the importance of the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination, as guaranteed by United Nations resolutions.

“I have also been highlighting the fact that India led by RSS ideology is a grave threat, not only to the region but beyond it. Indian oppression in Kashmir, intensified after the illegal abrogation of Article 370, has further fueled the Kashmiri people’s desire for freedom.”