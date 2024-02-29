Lahore traffic cop completes PHD while in service

LAHORE – Another officer of the Lahore Traffic Police has obtained a PhD during his service despite hectic duty hours.

Traffic Warden Habibur Rehman obtained a doctorate in South Asian Studies from the University of the Punjab. He wrote a thesis on "Pakistan-China Relations" to complete the PhD.

CTO Lahore Ammara Athar congratulated Dr. Habib-ur-Rehman and announced appreciation certificate for him. He praised Rehman for continuing his education despite the limited resources along with his duty.

CTO Lahore said that out of 3,100 wardens, ten hold PhD, 150 Mphil degree and 80 hold Masters degree in different subjects.

Traffic wardens have degrees in French Science, Molecular Biology, and English Literature. Traffic wardens have also completed MPhil in Law, Economics, Mathematics, Criminology, and International Relations.

Wardens holding M.Phil degrees are being given a monthly bonus of Rs5,000, while those holding PhD degrees are being given a bonus of Rs10,000.