Lahore traffic cop completes PHD while in service

LAHORE – Another officer of the Lahore Traffic Police has obtained a PhD during his service despite hectic duty hours.
Traffic Warden Habibur Rehman obtained a doctorate in South Asian Studies from the University of the Punjab. He wrote a thesis on "Pakistan-China Relations" to complete the PhD.
CTO Lahore Ammara Athar congratulated Dr. Habib-ur-Rehman and announced appreciation certificate for him. He praised Rehman for continuing his education despite the limited resources along with his duty.
CTO Lahore said that out of 3,100 wardens, ten hold PhD, 150 Mphil degree and 80 hold Masters degree in different subjects.
Traffic wardens have degrees in French Science, Molecular Biology, and English Literature. Traffic wardens have also completed MPhil in Law, Economics, Mathematics, Criminology, and International Relations.
Wardens holding M.Phil degrees are being given a monthly bonus of Rs5,000, while those holding PhD degrees are being given a bonus of Rs10,000.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 29, 2024 (Thursday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 282.35 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|282.35
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76
|76.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.11
|751.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.69
|41.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.32
|916.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.05
|175.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.36
|26.66
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.04
|27.34
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.76
|320.26
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
