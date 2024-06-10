Prince Rahim Aga Khan inaugurates HBL MfB’s RHQ Gilgit-Baltistan



GILGAT - HBL Microfinance Bank (HBL MfB) inaugurated its new Regional Headquarters for Gilgit Baltistan today. The ceremony was attended by Prince Rahim Aga Khan, Chair of the Executive Committee of the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development (AKFED); Mr Sultan Ali Allana, Chairman, HBL; Mr Muhammad Nassir Salim, President & CEO, HBL; Mr Rayomond Kotwal, Chairman, HBL MfB; and Mr Amir Khan, President & CEO, HBL MfB.

The building underlines the Bank's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and local community development. A blend of modern architecture and local cultural elements, the building meets some of the highest international standards of green construction. It has earned the LEED Gold certification and EDGE Advanced certification, and it is one of the first buildings in the country to achieve this. The LEED Gold certification from the U.S. Green Building Council highlights the building’s superior performance in energy and water efficiency, sustainable site development, and indoor environmental quality. The EDGE Advanced certification, granted by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), underscores the building’s commitment to resource efficiency, achieving significant energy and water savings. The building is well-equipped to produce 40 per cent of the overall electricity required for its day-to-day functions.

“The inauguration of HBL Microfinance Bank's Regional Headquarters Gilgit-Baltistan is a remarkable milestone for both the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) and the Bank,” said Prince Rahim Aga Khan. “It is a major step towards AKDN’s goal of achieving Net-Zero by 2030. As we continue our journey to a better and more sustainable future, this building serves as a symbol of continued progress, sustainability, and prosperity for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.”

Mr. Rayomond Kotwal, Chairman HBL MfB, remarked, "The inauguration of our Regional Headquarters, Gilgit Baltistan, is a testament to our commitment to sustainable development and the well-being of the communities we serve. Gilgit holds a special place in the journey of HBL Microfinance Bank, as we started here more than two decades ago. This building is a symbol of our dedication to fostering economic growth while preserving the region’s environment. By integrating sustainable practices with local culture, HBL Microfinance Bank has set a new benchmark in environmental stewardship and corporate responsibility. We take pride in contributing to the development of the Gilgit Baltistan region and look forward to continuing our support for all Pakistanis."

Mr. Amir Khan, President & CEO HBL MfB, added, "The flagship Regional Headquarters Gilgit Baltistan exemplifies the strength, stability, and resilience of Pakistan's best microfinance bank. The Regional Headquarters not only boosts our operational capabilities but also represents progress and hope for the Gilgit Baltistan region. Throughout the project, particular attention was paid towards the area, which is why 27 percent of the total project cost was allocated to boost the local economy, through the onboarding of regional suppliers and the creation of employment opportunities."





