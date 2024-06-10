Search

Business

Prince Rahim Aga Khan inaugurates HBL MfB’s RHQ Gilgit-Baltistan

Web Desk
11:36 PM | 10 Jun, 2024
Prince Rahim Aga Khan inaugurates HBL MfB’s RHQ Gilgit-Baltistan

 
GILGAT - HBL Microfinance Bank (HBL MfB) inaugurated its new Regional Headquarters for Gilgit Baltistan today. The ceremony was attended by Prince Rahim Aga Khan, Chair of the Executive Committee of the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development (AKFED); Mr Sultan Ali Allana, Chairman, HBL; Mr Muhammad Nassir Salim, President & CEO, HBL; Mr Rayomond Kotwal, Chairman, HBL MfB; and Mr Amir Khan, President & CEO, HBL MfB.

The building underlines the Bank's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and local community development. A blend of modern architecture and local cultural elements, the building meets some of the highest international standards of green construction. It has earned the LEED Gold certification and EDGE Advanced certification, and it is one of the first buildings in the country to achieve this. The LEED Gold certification from the U.S. Green Building Council highlights the building’s superior performance in energy and water efficiency, sustainable site development, and indoor environmental quality. The EDGE Advanced certification, granted by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), underscores the building’s commitment to resource efficiency, achieving significant energy and water savings. The building is well-equipped to produce 40 per cent of the overall electricity required for its day-to-day functions.

“The inauguration of HBL Microfinance Bank's Regional Headquarters Gilgit-Baltistan is a remarkable milestone for both the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) and the Bank,” said Prince Rahim Aga Khan. “It is a major step towards AKDN’s goal of achieving Net-Zero by 2030. As we continue our journey to a better and more sustainable future, this building serves as a symbol of continued progress, sustainability, and prosperity for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.”

Mr. Rayomond Kotwal, Chairman HBL MfB, remarked, "The inauguration of our Regional Headquarters, Gilgit Baltistan, is a testament to our commitment to sustainable development and the well-being of the communities we serve. Gilgit holds a special place in the journey of HBL Microfinance Bank, as we started here more than two decades ago. This building is a symbol of our dedication to fostering economic growth while preserving the region’s environment. By integrating sustainable practices with local culture, HBL Microfinance Bank has set a new benchmark in environmental stewardship and corporate responsibility. We take pride in contributing to the development of the Gilgit Baltistan region and look forward to continuing our support for all Pakistanis."

Mr. Amir Khan, President & CEO HBL MfB, added, "The flagship Regional Headquarters Gilgit Baltistan exemplifies the strength, stability, and resilience of Pakistan's best microfinance bank. The Regional Headquarters not only boosts our operational capabilities but also represents progress and hope for the Gilgit Baltistan region. Throughout the project, particular attention was paid towards the area, which is why 27 percent of the total project cost was allocated to boost the local economy, through the onboarding of regional suppliers and the creation of employment opportunities."
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Business

11:36 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

Prince Rahim Aga Khan inaugurates HBL MfB’s RHQ Gilgit-Baltistan

05:25 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

40000 prize bond results June 2024 – Check draw list here

12:38 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

'Mobile phone prices to go up with new import duties in Budget ...

12:05 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

SBP to announce Monetary Policy today with potential cut in interest ...

11:34 AM | 10 Jun, 2024

AED To PKR Convert UAE Dirham To Pakistani Rupee 10 June 2024

09:04 AM | 10 Jun, 2024

Petroleum levy in Pakistan to increase to Rs80 per litre to cut ...

Business

10:29 AM | 9 Jun, 2024

Punjab govt employees to get June salaries before Eid ul Adha

09:02 AM | 8 Jun, 2024

Sindh announces relief for government employees ahead of Budget ...

10:05 AM | 8 Jun, 2024

Sindh police announces Online Driving License Service; Check Fee ...

01:42 PM | 8 Jun, 2024

Solar Panel prices up in Pakistan amid speculations of more taxes in ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:36 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

Prince Rahim Aga Khan inaugurates HBL MfB’s RHQ Gilgit-Baltistan

Gold & Silver

03:27 PM | 10 Jun, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 10 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 10, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR 

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.

Euro comes down to 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate is 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.60.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 280.65
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.6 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 183 185
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.7 748.7
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 40.63 41.03
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.74 917.74
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.2 59.8
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.53 174.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.3 26.6
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 731.4
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.51 77.21
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.5 205.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.63 26.93
Swiss Franc CHF 312.79 315.29
Thai Bhat THB 7.64 7.79

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: