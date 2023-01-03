Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan earns a spot in Rolling Stone's 'Best Singers of All Time' list

Legendary qawwali musician Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan has been featured in Rolling Stone’s 200 Best Singers of All Time list.

Acknowledging the iconic singer's impact on the music world, Rolling Stone listed NFAK among the 200 'greatest singers of all time'.

Introducing him as "Shahenshah-e-Qawwali," the aforementioned publication further described the artist as "an icon in the realm of Qawwali, whose family’s musical legacy stretches back hundreds of years."

The American-based magazine then highlighted the singer's ability to win hearts everywhere in the world. "It’s easy to lose track of time and to hear how his music easily reached global audiences in the 80s when he began performing abroad and recording for Peter Gabriel’s Real World label. His many famous fans included Madonna, Eddie Vedder (who duetted with him on the Dead Man Walking soundtrack), and Jeff Buckley (who called the singer “my Elvis” and studied Urdu in order to properly cover him)," penned Rolling Stones.

On another note, popular Indian musician Lata Mangeshkar also claimed the 84th spot on the list. Other singers that made it to the list were Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Billie Holiday, Mariah Carey, Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Bob Marley, Usher, Chuck Berry, Stevie Nicks, Taylor Swift, and Michael Jackson.