Search

Lifestyle

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan earns a spot in Rolling Stone's 'Best Singers of All Time' list

Web Desk 04:50 PM | 3 Jan, 2023
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan earns a spot in Rolling Stone's 'Best Singers of All Time' list

Legendary qawwali musician Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan has been featured in Rolling Stone’s 200 Best Singers of All Time list.  

Acknowledging the iconic singer's impact on the music world, Rolling Stone listed NFAK among the 200 'greatest singers of all time'.

Introducing him as "Shahenshah-e-Qawwali," the aforementioned publication further described the artist as "an icon in the realm of Qawwali, whose family’s musical legacy stretches back hundreds of years."

The American-based magazine then highlighted the singer's ability to win hearts everywhere in the world. "It’s easy to lose track of time and to hear how his music easily reached global audiences in the 80s when he began performing abroad and recording for Peter Gabriel’s Real World label. His many famous fans included Madonna, Eddie Vedder (who duetted with him on the Dead Man Walking soundtrack), and Jeff Buckley (who called the singer “my Elvis” and studied Urdu in order to properly cover him)," penned Rolling Stones.

On another note, popular Indian musician Lata Mangeshkar also claimed the 84th spot on the list. Other singers that made it to the list were Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Billie Holiday, Mariah Carey, Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Bob Marley, Usher, Chuck Berry, Stevie Nicks, Taylor Swift, and Michael Jackson.

‘Shahenshah-e-Qawwali’ Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan remembered on 25th death anniversary

Lifestyle

Inside Ali Gul Pir and Dr Azeema Nakhoda's dreamy wedding

07:20 PM | 3 Jan, 2023

Kubra Khan responds to allegations levelled by Major (r) Adil Raja

09:34 PM | 2 Jan, 2023

Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir talk candidly about their married life, careers on The Mirza Malik Show

01:35 PM | 3 Jan, 2023

Feroze Khan under fire for celebrating New Year party

09:24 PM | 2 Jan, 2023

Fawad Khan shares excitement with CNN as The Legend of Maula Jatt crosses $10m mark

08:59 PM | 1 Jan, 2023

Mahira Khan says actors being scapegoated in India-Pakistan rivalry

09:59 PM | 31 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Inside Ali Gul Pir and Dr Azeema Nakhoda's dreamy wedding

07:20 PM | 3 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 03, 2023

08:05 AM | 3 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 03, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 233.6 235.85
Euro EUR 260.5 263.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 296.6 299.6
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.55 69.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 65.1 65.7
Australian Dollar AUD 155.50 156.80
Bahrain Dinar BHD 603.5 608
Canadian Dollar CAD 168.16 169.5
China Yuan CNY 32.51 32.76
Danish Krone DKK 32.35 32.70
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.99 29.34
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.35 2.40
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.1 744.1
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144.1 145.3
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.48 22.78
Omani Riyal OMR 588.08 592.58
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 167.95 169.27
Swedish Korona SEK 21.83 22.13
Swiss Franc CHF 242.75 244.50
Thai Bhat THB 6.52 6.62

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,400 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 159,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 146,550 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 166,250.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Karachi PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Islamabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Peshawar PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Quetta PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Sialkot PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Attock PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Gujranwala PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Jehlum PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Multan PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Bahawalpur PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Gujrat PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Nawabshah PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Chakwal PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Hyderabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Nowshehra PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Sargodha PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Faisalabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Mirpur PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: