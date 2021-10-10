Bollywood's 'evergreen' diva Rekha turns 67

MUMBAI – Bollywood actress Bhanurekha Ganeshan also known as Rekha, who is known for thrilling dancing skills and acting abilities, turned a year older on October 10.

The Umrao Jaan actress gained a lot of appreciation for her outstanding performances in films however, she has also used to be in limelight for her many controversies regarding her relationships.

As her filmography showed the versatility that the actress has displayed since her debut in 1958 as a child star, her marriages have always sparked a lot of stories not only amongst her fans but amongst her costars as well.

One of her most iconic movies includes Umrao Jaan, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Khubsoorat, Khoon Bhari Maang, Ijaazat, Mera Kuch Saaman, Ghar, Lajja, Utsav, Mr Natwarlal, and Silsila.

Rekha's friend and Bollywood actor, Shabana Azmi shared a throwback picture saying Salgirah mubarak Re. Jeete raho khush raho . Bahut saara pyar. I cherish our friendship, your warmth and your humour. Salamat raho.

A fashionista beyond her time, a a revolutionary artiste and a queen in all sense, #Rekha is the epitome of elegance and timelessness.



Rekha, who hailed from Chennai, revealed how her rumored partner kept dominating her and would beat her, she revealed how she finally decided to fight back in her biography.

Her husband, Mukesh Aggarwal, ended his life a few months after their wedding in 1990. He was reportedly suffering from depression.