Ducky Bhai and Aroob Jatoi look stunning at their Mayun ceremony

Saad Rehman aka Ducky Bhai is a YouTuber with a massive social media following. As he is considered a top social media influencer, Ducky Bhai's wedding festivities has garnered the internet's attention.

The YouTube sensation is all set to tie the knot with Arooj Jatoi and needless to say, the couple's Mayon photos are a sight of sore eyes.

The bride looked exquisite in a delicately embroidered yellow dress by ace designer HSY paired with dazzling jewels. Beaming with happiness, she kept her makeup minimalistic and dewy.

Dropping the news on her Instagram handle, the duo posted gorgeous portraits.

A popular social media star on the internet, Ducky Bhai has often made headlines for his controversial statements and peculiar actions.

Earlier, the YouTuber landed in hot waters for taking jibes on fellow YouTubers. He also was called out after inviting talented and less cringe TikTokers on YouTube. He is often engaged in online banters with fellow content creators or roasting public celebrities.