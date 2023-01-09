Search

Lifestyle

Ducky Bhai and Aroob Jatoi look stunning at their Mayun ceremony

Web Desk 03:44 PM | 9 Jan, 2023
Ducky Bhai and Aroob Jatoi look stunning at their Mayun ceremony
Source: Ducky Bhai nstagram)

Saad Rehman aka Ducky Bhai is a YouTuber with a massive social media following. As he is considered a top social media influencer, Ducky Bhai's wedding festivities has garnered the internet's attention.

The YouTube sensation is all set to tie the knot with Arooj Jatoi and needless to say, the couple's Mayon photos are a sight of sore eyes.

The bride looked exquisite in a delicately embroidered yellow dress by ace designer HSY paired with dazzling jewels. Beaming with happiness, she kept her makeup minimalistic and dewy.

Dropping the news on her Instagram handle, the duo posted gorgeous portraits.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Saad Ur Rehman (@duckybhai)

A popular social media star on the internet, Ducky Bhai has often made headlines for his controversial statements and peculiar actions.

Earlier, the YouTuber landed in hot waters for taking jibes on fellow YouTubers. He also was called out after inviting talented and less cringe TikTokers on YouTube. He is often engaged in online banters with fellow content creators or roasting public celebrities.

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s wife slams YouTuber Ducky Bhai over his triggering post

Lifestyle

Syra Yousaf, Shahroz Sabzwari open up about their idea of love in first tell-all interview

01:17 PM | 9 Jan, 2023

Munazzah Arif and daughter dance their hearts out in latest video

12:05 PM | 9 Jan, 2023

Wasim Akram and family enjoy exotic Maldives trip

04:09 PM | 8 Jan, 2023

Pakistani actress Somy Ali accuses Salman Khan of 'assaulting her physically and sexually'

11:19 AM | 8 Jan, 2023

Haris Rauf sheds light on career trajectory and personal life

09:11 PM | 7 Jan, 2023

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari celebrate first wedding anniversary

03:45 PM | 7 Jan, 2023
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Tourists head to China as borders reopened after three years

06:20 PM | 9 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 9, 2023

08:02 AM | 9 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 09, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 234.15 236.65
Euro EUR 264.5 267
UK Pound Sterling GBP 301 304
U.A.E Dirham AED 69 69.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.7 67.3
Australian Dollar AUD 162 163.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 604 608.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 172 173.35
China Yuan CNY 32.41 32.66
Danish Krone DKK 32.17 32.52
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.04 29.39
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.4 2.44
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.7 744.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144 145.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 590 594.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 168.46 169.76
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 241.85 243.6
Thai Bhat THB 6.59 6.69

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,200 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs157,920. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 144,700 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,200.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Karachi PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Islamabad PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Peshawar PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Quetta PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Sialkot PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Attock PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Gujranwala PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Jehlum PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Multan PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Bahawalpur PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Gujrat PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Nawabshah PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Chakwal PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Hyderabad PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Nowshehra PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Sargodha PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Faisalabad PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Mirpur PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: