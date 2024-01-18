Search

President Alvi extends posting tenure of 3 PHC judges

Web Desk
06:55 PM | 18 Jan, 2024
President Alvi extends posting tenure of 3 PHC judges

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday announced the extension of the tenure for three additional judges of the Peshawar High Court. 

The extended terms apply to Justice Fazal Subhan, Justice Shahid Khan, and Justice Dr Khurshid Iqbal, as per a statement released by the President House Press Wing.

The renewed tenure is effective from January 18, 2024, until further consideration by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan. 

President Alvi exercised the authority granted by Article 197 of the Constitution of Pakistan to extend the judges' service periods.

