Search

Pakistan

‘Democracy has lost’ – PTI, JI reject Karachi mayor election results

05:32 PM | 15 Jun, 2023
‘Democracy has lost’ – PTI, JI reject Karachi mayor election results
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has rejected results of the election for the Karachi mayor slot after Pakistan Peoples Party candidate Murtaza Wahab bagged victory.

According to unofficial and unverified results, the PPP stalwart secured 173 votes whereas Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman got 160 votes.

The results also sparked clashes between workers of the political parties as videos showed them pelting stones at each other while some can be seen smashing car screens. Police and Rangers resorted to baton charge to disperse them while nearly two dozen have been arrested.

Following the results for the Karachi mayoral elections, PTI Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi shared a brief statement on Twitter stating: “PPP may have won but democracy has lost”.

Meanwhile, JI has written a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to declare the polls null and void. It has accused the Sindh government of using force to bar 29 PTI members from taking part in the voting process.

The JI claimed that the PTI members were abducted from their houses. It said the ECP should complete the attendance first before starting the voting.

On the other hand, PTI has shared a video on Twitter, showing PTI members protesting outside the Art Council, where the mayor election was held, as they were not allowed to enter the premises to cast their vote.

PPP's Murtaza Wahab elected Karachi mayor with 173 votes

Pakistan

Clashes erupted in Karachi as PPP’s Murtaza Wahab wins Karachi mayor election

01:57 PM | 15 Jun, 2023

PPP's Murtaza Wahab elected Karachi mayor with 173 votes

12:32 PM | 15 Jun, 2023

200 Prize Bond 2023 – check draw results online

10:31 AM | 15 Jun, 2023

PPP, Jamaat-e-Islami lock horns for Karachi mayor slot today

10:08 AM | 15 Jun, 2023

Karachi, other coastal areas brace for heavy rains as Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall today

09:19 AM | 15 Jun, 2023

Cop among five to be booked for killing a dog in Karachi

04:04 PM | 14 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

South Korea establishes Sharjah as King Sejong Institute's regional ...

06:53 PM | 15 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – 15 June 2023

09:03 AM | 15 Jun, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee registers meager gains against dollar in interbank market

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee on Thursday witnessed meager gains against the US dollar in the interbank.

During the interbank trading, the local currency appreciated by Rs0.18 during the early hours and was quoted at 287 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the embattled rupee closed at 287.18 in the inter-bank market, with a slight appreciation of Rs0.28 percent.

In the open market, the Pakistani rupee recovered while the spread between the two currency exchange markets had hit a record high of Rs27.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-15-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 15, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,700.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (15 June 2023) 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Karachi PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Islamabad PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Peshawar PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Quetta PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Sialkot PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Attock PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Gujranwala PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Jehlum PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Multan PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Bahawalpur PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Gujrat PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Nawabshah PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Chakwal PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Hyderabad PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Nowshehra PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Sargodha PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Faisalabad PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Mirpur PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: