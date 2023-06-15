‘Democracy has lost’ – PTI, JI reject Karachi mayor election results

KARACHI – Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has rejected results of the election for the Karachi mayor slot after Pakistan Peoples Party candidate Murtaza Wahab bagged victory.
According to unofficial and unverified results, the PPP stalwart secured 173 votes whereas Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman got 160 votes.
The results also sparked clashes between workers of the political parties as videos showed them pelting stones at each other while some can be seen smashing car screens. Police and Rangers resorted to baton charge to disperse them while nearly two dozen have been arrested.
Following the results for the Karachi mayoral elections, PTI Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi shared a brief statement on Twitter stating: “PPP may have won but democracy has lost”.
PPP may have won but democracy has lost.#میئر_کراچی_الیکشن— Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) June 15, 2023
Meanwhile, JI has written a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to declare the polls null and void. It has accused the Sindh government of using force to bar 29 PTI members from taking part in the voting process.
The JI claimed that the PTI members were abducted from their houses. It said the ECP should complete the attendance first before starting the voting.
دیکھیے کیسے تحریک انصاف اور جماعت اسلامی کے منتخب نمائندوں کو اغوا کر کے اور ہال میں داخلے سے روک کر زردای اور بلاول کے غیرمنتخب لاڈلے کو کراچی پر مسلط کرنے کی راہ ہموار کی گئیJune 15, 2023
On the other hand, PTI has shared a video on Twitter, showing PTI members protesting outside the Art Council, where the mayor election was held, as they were not allowed to enter the premises to cast their vote.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee on Thursday witnessed meager gains against the US dollar in the interbank.
During the interbank trading, the local currency appreciated by Rs0.18 during the early hours and was quoted at 287 against the greenback.
On Wednesday, the embattled rupee closed at 287.18 in the inter-bank market, with a slight appreciation of Rs0.28 percent.
In the open market, the Pakistani rupee recovered while the spread between the two currency exchange markets had hit a record high of Rs27.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-15-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,700.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Karachi
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Quetta
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Attock
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Multan
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.