Finland vows to tighten citizenship laws: Here's what will change for immigrants

HELSINKI - Finland is set to tighten its criteria for obtaining citizenship, aiming to implement more rigorous regulations, Minister of Interior Mari Rantanen confirmed.

The minister emphasized that Finnish citizenship won't be automatic, highlighting the need for stricter eligibility standards in the future.

The details imply that the proposed changes will pertain to residence duration, income prerequisites, and probity as the government plans to extend the residency requirement from the existing five years.

'Tightening the conditions and encouraging integration will mean that it will no longer be as easy to obtain citizenship as now, and that is the goal,' Rantanen explained but added that changes will not be unreasonable.

A statement by the Ministry of Interior also elaborated that the key reform is the extension of the general residence time requirement to eight years instead of the current five and in the future, only stays with a residence permit would be accepted as a residence period.

In addition, the number of days abroad accepted during the residence period would be reduced, the ministry highlighted.

Additionally, foreign residents must demonstrate good conduct, providing proof of no involvement in certain crimes for citizenship as part of the amendments.

The government is also considering the possibility of revoking citizenship in cases of serious criminal offenses or false information during application.

Moreover, a citizenship test, similar to those used in some EU nations, is on the cards as well which will evaluate applicants' knowledge of Finnish society, including its rules, history, and political system.

The Interior Minister explained that the purpose of the citizenship test is to find out whether the person understands the operating principles and values ​​of Finnish society and whether the person is actually oriented towards Finnish society or not, Schengenvisainfo reported.

