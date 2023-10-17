Finland vows to tighten citizenship laws: Here's what will change for immigrants

HELSINKI - Finland is set to tighten its criteria for obtaining citizenship, aiming to implement more rigorous regulations, Minister of Interior Mari Rantanen confirmed.
The minister emphasized that Finnish citizenship won't be automatic, highlighting the need for stricter eligibility standards in the future.
The details imply that the proposed changes will pertain to residence duration, income prerequisites, and probity as the government plans to extend the residency requirement from the existing five years.
'Tightening the conditions and encouraging integration will mean that it will no longer be as easy to obtain citizenship as now, and that is the goal,' Rantanen explained but added that changes will not be unreasonable.
A statement by the Ministry of Interior also elaborated that the key reform is the extension of the general residence time requirement to eight years instead of the current five and in the future, only stays with a residence permit would be accepted as a residence period.
In addition, the number of days abroad accepted during the residence period would be reduced, the ministry highlighted.
Additionally, foreign residents must demonstrate good conduct, providing proof of no involvement in certain crimes for citizenship as part of the amendments.
The government is also considering the possibility of revoking citizenship in cases of serious criminal offenses or false information during application.
Moreover, a citizenship test, similar to those used in some EU nations, is on the cards as well which will evaluate applicants' knowledge of Finnish society, including its rules, history, and political system.
The Interior Minister explained that the purpose of the citizenship test is to find out whether the person understands the operating principles and values of Finnish society and whether the person is actually oriented towards Finnish society or not, Schengenvisainfo reported.
Finland is situated in Northern Europe and is characterized by its stunning landscapes of lakes, forests, and coastal areas. With a population of approximately 5.5 million, it stands as one of Europe's most sparsely populated nations.
Known for its high standard of living and advanced welfare system, Finland entices travelers with its natural beauty and vibrant culture. Annually, it welcomes around 4 million tourists, drawn to attractions like the Northern Lights, Arctic adventures, and historic sites.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 17, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|275.9
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|291.1
|294
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|340.6
|344
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.5
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.4
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|173.25
|175
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.16
|746.16
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|200
|202
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.21
|38.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.09
|39.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.47
|35.82
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|894.37
|903.37
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.73
|59.33
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.31
|165.31
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.7
|26
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|720.82
|728.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.25
|76.95
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|198
|200
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.33
|25.63
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.98
|309.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.65
|7.8
Pakistani gold market witnessed a negative trend and on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs201,000 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs171,530.
Daily Pakistan presents you with accurate and updated gold rates as per the Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.
We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Karachi
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Islamabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Peshawar
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Quetta
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Sialkot
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Attock
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Gujranwala
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Jehlum
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Multan
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Gujrat
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Nawabshah
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Chakwal
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Hyderabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Nowshehra
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Sargodha
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Faisalabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Mirpur
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
