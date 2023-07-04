Search

Jazz launches Pakistan's first WiFi calling service 'JazzFi'

Web Desk 06:58 PM | 4 Jul, 2023
Source: File Photo

Jazz, one of the top telecommunications providers in Pakistan, has introduced JazzFi, an innovative solution that enables customers to make direct calls to any network or landline using only WiFi. 

This is the first time Pakistan has had access to such a feature. 

All Jazz users will be able to make crystal-clear audio and video calls with JazzFi, guaranteeing a smooth communication process.

The call quality will be improved with this new service. Additionally, it will offer simultaneous phone and Internet usage along with cutting-edge capabilities for a more streamlined communication process.

JazzFi's capacity to offer connectivity even when conventional cellular network coverage is constrained is one of its key advantages. 

The VoWiFi/WiFi Calling function will be accessible in the settings of your current VoLTE-enabled handset and may be easily activated by toggling a switch, according to the telecom provider. 

Customers with both prepaid and postpaid mobile plans will be able to use the service if their mobile devices meet the required technical requirements and have an active, legitimate Wi-Fi connection.

This service doesn't come with any additional fees. Simply activate this service is all that is required.

