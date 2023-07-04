Jazz launches Pakistan's first WiFi calling service 'JazzFi'

Jazz, one of the top telecommunications providers in Pakistan, has introduced JazzFi, an innovative solution that enables customers to make direct calls to any network or landline using only WiFi.
This is the first time Pakistan has had access to such a feature.
All Jazz users will be able to make crystal-clear audio and video calls with JazzFi, guaranteeing a smooth communication process.
The call quality will be improved with this new service. Additionally, it will offer simultaneous phone and Internet usage along with cutting-edge capabilities for a more streamlined communication process.
JazzFi's capacity to offer connectivity even when conventional cellular network coverage is constrained is one of its key advantages.
The VoWiFi/WiFi Calling function will be accessible in the settings of your current VoLTE-enabled handset and may be easily activated by toggling a switch, according to the telecom provider.
Customers with both prepaid and postpaid mobile plans will be able to use the service if their mobile devices meet the required technical requirements and have an active, legitimate Wi-Fi connection.
This service doesn't come with any additional fees. Simply activate this service is all that is required.
KARACHI – In line with expectations, the Pakistani rupee gained momentum on the first working day of the week as the crisis-hit country secured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lifeline during the Eid holidays.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency moved up by Rs11.5 against the greenback and was being quoted at around Rs274 in Interbank.
On Monday, rupee climbed by Rs5 against the greenback and was being quoted at Rs285 in the open market while the stock market showed a bullish trend in light of the staff-level agreement finally being signed with the International Monetary Fund.
Signs of recovery in economic indicators started to appear as the country clinched much-needed funds from multilateral lender.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,600 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,410.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Karachi
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Quetta
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Attock
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Multan
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
