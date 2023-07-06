Zaka Ashraf takes charge as Chairman of new PCB Management Committee

LAHORE – Zaka Ashraf has been appointed as the head of the new PCB Management Committee (MC), which will run cricket board affairs for a period of four months.
The former PCB Chairman will administer the affairs of the Pakistan Cricket Board with the approval of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the patron-in-chief of the PCB.
PCB’s new committee was formed by the federal government through a summary circulated for approval. Other members of the committee include Kalim Ullah Khan, Ashafaq Akhtar, Mussadiq Islam, Azmat Parvez, Zaheer Abbas, Khurram Soomro, Khawaja Nadeem, Mustafa Ramday, and Zulfiqar Malik.
Meanwhile, Mahmood Iqbal replaced Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana as chief election commissioner of the board.
The 10-member management committee will meet today on July 6, 2023, to chalk out strategy for the board. In the coming days, Zaka will attend crucial ICC meetings in South Africa where the new financial model of the cricket body has to be approved.
