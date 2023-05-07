Search

Pakistan

PM Shehbaz comes down hard on ex-CJP Saqib Nisar for ‘disqualifying Nawaz on baseless allegations’

Web Desk 01:36 PM | 7 May, 2023
PM Shehbaz comes down hard on ex-CJP Saqib Nisar for ‘disqualifying Nawaz on baseless allegations’

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday castigated former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar for leading the campaign to get PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif disqualified on ‘false and baseless allegations.

Speaking with media in London, PM Shehbaz said his brother was disqualified under false and baseless allegations, saying a conspiracy was hatched to impose Imran Niazi on the country.

Calling PTI chief an incompetent person, PM Sharif called out his predecessor for severely damaging the economy and the nation, saying Pakistan was put in danger when Nawaz was removed from the premiership.

Shehbaz slammed the former top judge, saying Saqib Nisar misused his power of suo moto in the public interest but all efforts were to make Imran Niazi successful. PM even called Saqib Nisar an agent of Imran Khan, alleging that his sole aim was to sideline Nawaz Sharif and secure a win for Imran.

He continued saying that audio leaks had exposed all the characters of the conspiracy. After fresh audio leaks, there was no doubt of pre-planned conspiracy and collusion to bring the PTI chief to power by any means.

Imran calls Shehbaz, Bilawal out for foreign tours

He further mentioned that elections of the National Assembly and provincial assemblies should be held on the same day, ruling out any chance of elections on different dates.

Another alleged audio leak of ex-CJP Saqib Nisar and PTI’s Khawaja Tariq Rahim surfaces online

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Imran calls Shehbaz, Bilawal out for foreign tours

09:00 PM | 6 May, 2023

AJK man bequeaths entire property to Maryam Nawaz

04:53 PM | 6 May, 2023

PM Shehbaz meets King Charles, British PM Sunak, calls for joint commission to boost ties

09:21 AM | 6 May, 2023

PM Shehbaz accuses judiciary of double standards

11:10 AM | 5 May, 2023

CJP Bandial resolves to implement Punjab polls verdict if PTI-PDM talks fail

10:43 AM | 5 May, 2023

Bushra Bibi sends defamation notice to Maryam Nawaz

01:04 PM | 5 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Fact Check: Have car prices gone down in Pakistan?

04:26 PM | 7 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 7th May 2023

09:04 AM | 7 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 7, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 07, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.4 287.65
Euro EUR 314 316.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358 361
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.4 78.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.8 762.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 211 214
China Yuan CNY 41.06 41.44
Danish Krone DKK 41.93 42.33
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.51
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.72 935.72
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.60 64.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.70
Omani Riyal OMR 737.24 745.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.95 78.65
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.78
Swiss Franc CHF 320.25 322.74
Thai Bhat THB 8.4 8.55

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 7, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,000 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,900.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Karachi PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Islamabad PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Peshawar PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Quetta PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Sialkot PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Attock PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Gujranwala PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Jehlum PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Multan PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Bahawalpur PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Gujrat PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Nawabshah PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Chakwal PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Hyderabad PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Nowshehra PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Sargodha PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Faisalabad PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725
Mirpur PKR 225,000 PKR 2,725

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: