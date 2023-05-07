PM Shehbaz comes down hard on ex-CJP Saqib Nisar for ‘disqualifying Nawaz on baseless allegations’

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday castigated former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar for leading the campaign to get PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif disqualified on ‘false and baseless allegations.

Speaking with media in London, PM Shehbaz said his brother was disqualified under false and baseless allegations, saying a conspiracy was hatched to impose Imran Niazi on the country.

Calling PTI chief an incompetent person, PM Sharif called out his predecessor for severely damaging the economy and the nation, saying Pakistan was put in danger when Nawaz was removed from the premiership.

Shehbaz slammed the former top judge, saying Saqib Nisar misused his power of suo moto in the public interest but all efforts were to make Imran Niazi successful. PM even called Saqib Nisar an agent of Imran Khan, alleging that his sole aim was to sideline Nawaz Sharif and secure a win for Imran.

He continued saying that audio leaks had exposed all the characters of the conspiracy. After fresh audio leaks, there was no doubt of pre-planned conspiracy and collusion to bring the PTI chief to power by any means.

He further mentioned that elections of the National Assembly and provincial assemblies should be held on the same day, ruling out any chance of elections on different dates.