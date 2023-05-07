Afghan FM Muttaqi discusses bilateral relations with Pakistani politicians

ISLAMABAD: The interim Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi, held meetings with several Pakistani leaders, including Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Sirajul Haq, to discuss bilateral relations and the regional situation.

The political leadership of Pakistan, including Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Awami National Party leader Aimal Wali Khan, were present at the meeting, during which they discussed matters of mutual interest.

اسلام آباد - امیر جماعت اسلامی سراج الحق کی برادر افغانستان وزیرخارجہ مولوی امیر خان متقی سے ملاقات، پاک افغان تعلقات کی بہتری، عوامی سطح پر وفود کے تبادلے، دونوں ممالک میں امن کے قیام اور تجارت و سیاحت کے فروغ پر تفصیلی تبادلہ خیال۔ افغان وزیرخارجہ نے پاکستانی رہنماؤں کو… pic.twitter.com/C5vj0EKohY — Jamaat e Islami Pakistan (@JIPOfficial) May 6, 2023

Earlier, the Afghan Foreign Minister met with the army chief to discuss issues related to regional security, border management, and the formalization of bilateral security mechanisms to improve the current security situation.

During the meetings, FM Muttaqi expressed his appreciation for Pakistan's continued support for the Afghan people and acknowledged the country's significant role in promoting peace and development in Afghanistan. He also expressed his willingness to work closely with Pakistan to enhance regional stability and prosperity.