Afghan FM Muttaqi discusses bilateral relations with Pakistani politicians

ISLAMABAD: The interim Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi, held meetings with several Pakistani leaders, including Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Sirajul Haq, to discuss bilateral relations and the regional situation.
The political leadership of Pakistan, including Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Awami National Party leader Aimal Wali Khan, were present at the meeting, during which they discussed matters of mutual interest.
اسلام آباد - امیر جماعت اسلامی سراج الحق کی برادر افغانستان وزیرخارجہ مولوی امیر خان متقی سے ملاقات، پاک افغان تعلقات کی بہتری، عوامی سطح پر وفود کے تبادلے، دونوں ممالک میں امن کے قیام اور تجارت و سیاحت کے فروغ پر تفصیلی تبادلہ خیال۔
افغان وزیرخارجہ نے پاکستانی رہنماؤں کو… pic.twitter.com/C5vj0EKohY— Jamaat e Islami Pakistan (@JIPOfficial) May 6, 2023
Earlier, the Afghan Foreign Minister met with the army chief to discuss issues related to regional security, border management, and the formalization of bilateral security mechanisms to improve the current security situation.
During the meetings, FM Muttaqi expressed his appreciation for Pakistan's continued support for the Afghan people and acknowledged the country's significant role in promoting peace and development in Afghanistan. He also expressed his willingness to work closely with Pakistan to enhance regional stability and prosperity.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 07, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.4
|287.65
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|316.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.4
|78.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.8
|762.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|214
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.06
|41.44
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.93
|42.33
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.72
|935.72
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.60
|64.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.70
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.24
|745.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.95
|78.65
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.78
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.25
|322.74
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.4
|8.55
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,000 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Karachi
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Quetta
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Attock
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Multan
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,725
