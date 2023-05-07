Fact Check: Have car prices gone down in Pakistan?

In recent years, the spread of fake news has become a serious problem, with social media platforms and messaging apps providing easy access for anyone to share unverified or misleading information. One recent example of fake news making the rounds in Pakistan is a story about car prices decreasing.

The fake news about car prices decreasing in Pakistan started circulating on social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp. The story claimed that the government had reduced taxes on imported cars, leading to a drop in prices across the country. This news was widely shared and sparked excitement among many Pakistanis who were hoping to buy a car.

#FakeNews گاڑیوں کی قیمتوں میں فلحال کوئی کمی واقع نہیں ہوئی اور نا ہی باقاعدہ کوئی ریٹ لسٹ شئیر کی گئیہے یہ ریٹ لسٹ جعلی ہے جو مختلف سوشل میڈیا اکاؤنٹس سے وائرل ہورہی ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/E5ObgMlMSV — Expose Propaganda (@EPropoganda1) May 7, 2023

However, upon closer examination, the story was found to be completely false. The government had not made any such announcement, and car prices in Pakistan remained unchanged.

In fact, prices of cars had increased over the past few months due to a variety of factors, including rising inflation and a devaluation of the Pakistani rupee.