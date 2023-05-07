Canadian politician Patrick Brown meets Imran Khan

LAHORE - Patrick Brown, a former leader of a Canadian opposition party, met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday at his residence in Lahore's Zaman Park.

Leaders from the PTI's Canada branch, Ashfaq Ahmed, Mian Adnan, and Mudassir Machana, as well as Aamir Khan, Chaudhry Zafar, and Senator Faisal Javed, were also present during the meeting.

During the huddle, the country's current political and economic condition came under discussion.

Mr Patrick told the PTI chairman that he had a large following in Brampton and throughout Canada.

Brown also told Khan that the whole community is impressed by Pakistan's leader's enduring perseverance and brave efforts to continue speaking out while being targeted in murder attempts.