Scotland First Minister Hamza Yousaf meets PM Shehbaz in London

The First Minister of Scotland, Hamza Yousaf, met Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in London to discuss matters related to trade, technical education, and strengthening relations between the two countries.
PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed his positive outlook on the meeting and announced that the government would soon call an investment conference.
During the meeting, PM Shehbaz Sharif criticized Imran Khan, the chief of the PTI party, claiming that Khan had tried everything against him, but failed. He further denied the narrative built against him by the PTI government, stating that efforts were made to collect evidence against him from several countries but nothing was found, and his acquittal in the case was a victory for Pakistan.
Earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif interacted with King Charles III and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the meeting of other leaders of Commonwealth countries. During this interaction, he expressed his deep appreciation for the generous assistance provided by the United Kingdom in the wake of the disastrous floods that struck Pakistan last year.
The meeting between First Minister Hamza Yousaf and PM Shehbaz Sharif was a positive step towards strengthening the relationship between Scotland and Pakistan in various sectors, including trade and technical education. PM Shehbaz Sharif's interaction with King Charles III and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also showcased Pakistan's appreciation for the assistance provided by the UK.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 07, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.4
|287.65
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|316.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.4
|78.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.8
|762.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|214
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.06
|41.44
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.93
|42.33
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.72
|935.72
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.60
|64.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.70
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.24
|745.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.95
|78.65
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.78
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.25
|322.74
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.4
|8.55
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,000 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,080.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Karachi
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Quetta
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Attock
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Multan
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
