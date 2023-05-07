Search

Scotland First Minister Hamza Yousaf meets PM Shehbaz in London

Web Desk 07:00 PM | 7 May, 2023
Scotland First Minister Hamza Yousaf meets PM Shehbaz in London

The First Minister of Scotland, Hamza Yousaf, met Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in London to discuss matters related to trade, technical education, and strengthening relations between the two countries.

PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed his positive outlook on the meeting and announced that the government would soon call an investment conference.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz Sharif criticized Imran Khan, the chief of the PTI party, claiming that Khan had tried everything against him, but failed. He further denied the narrative built against him by the PTI government, stating that efforts were made to collect evidence against him from several countries but nothing was found, and his acquittal in the case was a victory for Pakistan.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif interacted with King Charles III and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the meeting of other leaders of Commonwealth countries. During this interaction, he expressed his deep appreciation for the generous assistance provided by the United Kingdom in the wake of the disastrous floods that struck Pakistan last year.

The meeting between First Minister Hamza Yousaf and PM Shehbaz Sharif was a positive step towards strengthening the relationship between Scotland and Pakistan in various sectors, including trade and technical education. PM Shehbaz Sharif's interaction with King Charles III and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also showcased Pakistan's appreciation for the assistance provided by the UK.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

