Inside Areeba Habib's glittering Shendi ceremony

Pakistani model-actor Areeba Habib's dreamy wedding festivities continue to storm the internet and lately, her Shendi ceremony took place which was an overload of flowers and smiling faces.

The Shendi celebration was a combination of 'Mehndi' and 'Shaadi' and it oozed classic white charm and panache as the Koi Chand Rakh star sealed the deal.

Looking beyond stunning, the Jalan star was a sight to behold in her exquisite silver gown by Shehla Chatoor. Glowing in marital bliss, the newlyweds dazzled and the wedding clicks are surely a carousel of stunning snaps.

The star-studded night was a traditional affair and the guest list included some famous celebrities who were spotted mingling with the newlyweds.

Stars from the entertainment vicinity who were in attendance included Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Aiman Khan and Mansha Pasha.

Earlier, the 28-year-old announced her wedding date by sharing pictures of the invitation package on her Instagram handle.