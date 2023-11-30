ECP rejects delay in Elections 2024; set to release fresh constituencies' list today

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected rumours regarding delay in upcoming general elections beyond scheduled February 8, 2024.

The electoral watchdog in a statement said some sections of media were spreading misleading and false news about delay in elections. “The ECP strongly rejects them,” it said.

It termed the reports claiming that election lists are not ready false.

“Election Commission has decided to move PEMRA (Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority) against those spreading such false news so that legal action can be taken against those spreading such misleading news,” read the official statement.

The ECP spokesperson said the commission had sought transcript and recordings of such news items.

Meanwhile, the ECP is set to release final list of constituencies based on the 7th Population and Housing Census 2023 today (Thursday).

The ECP spokesman said objections concerning new constituencies for national and four provincial assemblies were deliberated and concluded on November 22.

Earlier this month, President Arif Alvi and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on agreed that elections, which were originally expected in November 2023 and later scheduled for last week of January 2024, will be held on Feb 8 next year.

A statement from President Alvi’s office had said, “It was [then] unanimously decided that the election will be held on Thursday, February 8.”

The November 2 meeting between the two sides was held after the Supreme Court directed the ECP to consult the president and inform the top court about the final date for the general elections Nov 3, 2023.

Following the announcement, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa-led bench wrapped up the petitions seeking timely elections within 90 days of the dissolution of the assemblies.

During the hearing, Justice Isa had remarked on Friday that general elections will definitely be held in the country on February 8 next year as he ordered the caretaker government to ensure the polls on the given date.

The National Assembly of Pakistan was dissolved by the president on then Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advice on August 9.

A caretaker government subsequently was set up with the constitutional mandate to hold new elections in 90 days.

However, it was difficult to hold the polls during the constitutional period as the outgoing PDM-led government had approved the results of a new census in August, making the ECP constitutionally bound to issue fresh delimitation of constituencies.

Meanwhile, there have been widespread rumours in Pakistan that elections may not be held on Feb 8.