Pakistan plans to engage army to put power sector on track

ISLAMABAD – The caretaker government is mulling over handing over the power distribution companies running in losses to army in order intensify crackdown against electricity theft and control line losses.

A DISCO (Distribution Company) is an entity responsible for distribution of electricity to its consumers within a specific geographic area. There are ten DISCOs in Pakistan excluding K-Electric.

The power sector of Pakistan has been facing hefty circular debt and distribution losses for long, resulting in higher electricity prices in the country. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has also raised concerns in this regard with the Pakistani government.

“We have carved out a plan which is yet to be approved by higher authorities. However, the top functionaries of Power Division have made up their minds to start implementing the plan from HESCO (Hyderabad Electric Supply Company) as a pilot project,” Secretary of the Power division Rasheed Langrial told The News while referring to the plans to rope in army to supervise a crackdown against electricity theft.

“This will help identify unscrupulous elements within the DISCO and people hand in glove with theft of electricity and causing billions of rupee losses to national exchequer.”

The news comes after a military-led crackdown on dollar hoarding and smuggling yielded positive results as rupee is strengthening against the US dollar.