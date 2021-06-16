Jobless man builds bomb, takes it to police station to get defused

MUMBAI – Law-enforcement officials in the central Indian state of Maharashtra have lodged a case against a youth who walked into the police station with the bomb which he prepared by watching online tutorials.

Reports in Indian media cited that a case under the Arms Act and section 123 of the Mumbai Police Act has been lodged against the 25-year-old Rahul Pagade.

Cops while speaking with news outlets told that the man came into the police station with a makeshift bomb which he prepared by watching some online tutorials last Saturday.

Initially, the man told the law enforcers at Nandanvan police station that he had found a bag containing a bomb near a college. Later, during the interrogation, it revealed that the man, Pagade, had himself prepared the bomb using a petrol bottle and a battery.

Reports quoting investigation officer cited that the ‘curious’ man extracted flash powder from firecrackers and used a mobile battery to power it. He used a petrol bottle that holds the connected wires from the battery.

The man later developed cold feet and decided to get rid of the ‘homemade’ explosive device. He later disconnected the wires and walked up to the police station to hand over the bag to the law enforcers.

Indian man who threatened to hijack plane to ... 04:28 PM | 9 Jun, 2021 BHOPAL – Law enforcement agencies have detained a man from Shujalpur, in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, for ...

Meanwhile, an officer denied the suspect’s involvement in any terror activities saying that he had no intention to plant the explosive or to harm anybody’.