Kubra Khan celebrates 28th birthday with friends

Alif star Kubra Khan celebrated her 28th birthday in style and needless to say, the lavish birthday bash looked super fun and full of positive energy.

Despite being away from the limelight, Khan has stayed active on her social media as she regularly posted her life updates and interacted with fans.

As the world shift backs to normal after battling the pandemic, Kubra‘a best friends from the entertainment fraternity delighted her with a surprise birthday party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by staygoldkubra ???? (@staygoldkubra)

Dressed in a uber chic black top and jeans, Kubra looked stunning as she was spotted beaming with happiness and goofed around with friends.

Asad Siddiqui, Shahzad Sheikh, Ali Safina, Hira Tareen and others were present at the bash.

On the work front, Kubra Khan will soon be gracing the big screen with the film London Nahi Jaunga starring Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed.