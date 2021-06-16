Kubra Khan celebrates 28th birthday with friends
Share
Alif star Kubra Khan celebrated her 28th birthday in style and needless to say, the lavish birthday bash looked super fun and full of positive energy.
Despite being away from the limelight, Khan has stayed active on her social media as she regularly posted her life updates and interacted with fans.
As the world shift backs to normal after battling the pandemic, Kubra‘a best friends from the entertainment fraternity delighted her with a surprise birthday party.
View this post on Instagram
Dressed in a uber chic black top and jeans, Kubra looked stunning as she was spotted beaming with happiness and goofed around with friends.
Asad Siddiqui, Shahzad Sheikh, Ali Safina, Hira Tareen and others were present at the bash.
On the work front, Kubra Khan will soon be gracing the big screen with the film London Nahi Jaunga starring Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed.
Kubra Khan trolled for wearing ‘indecent’ ... 07:41 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
Pakistani actress Kubra Khan has been trolled for wearing ‘indecent’ dress during a Ramadan show on a ...
-
- Lahore, Get Ready for Zameen Quadrangle04:50 PM | 16 Jun, 2021
- Jobless man builds bomb, takes it to police station to get defused04:23 PM | 16 Jun, 2021
- Irfan takes lead in senior section of PGF Qualifying School Golf 202104:06 PM | 16 Jun, 2021
- It’s Galaxy Week on Samsung’s Online Shop!04:02 PM | 16 Jun, 2021
- Hiba Bukhari takes 'old school actress' label as compliment03:25 PM | 16 Jun, 2021
- Sonya Hussyn slams Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar for 'disrespecting women'03:15 PM | 16 Jun, 2021
- Meera demands justice after goons attack her family02:46 PM | 16 Jun, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021