First trailer of Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir's ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar' wins hearts

The trailer for Dhoop Ki Deewar is out and Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly are back together to woo everyone with a tale of Indo-Pak circulating about human emotions and the deep-rooted hate between the two countries.

Directed by Haseeb Hasan and penned by Umera Ahmed, the story concerns two youngsters Sara and Vishal who are divided by borders but united by the grief of losing their fathers in the ongoing conflicts over IIOJK.

The three-minute clip draws parallels of an India-Pakistan cricket match as well as a clash on the border. Sajal Aly took to her Instagram handle and shared the spectacular trailer.

“No matter who wins the war, both nations face the loss. When everything falls apart, what will they choose: Hate or Heart?” the Alif star captioned.

The initial trailer scenes comprise of war clips and scenes of Vishal and Sara’s families watching cricket. India wins the match and there’s a mood of celebration However, things go downhill as the news of both their fathers being martyred reach the families.

From being labelled as the brave children of the martyred to giving befitting replies, Sara and Vishal bond over their loss and finally understand that they are not enemies.

Comprising a stellar cast of Samiya Mumtaz, Zaib Rehman, Savera Nadeem, Samina Ahmed, Manzar Sehbai, Raza Talish, Aly Khan and Jaffar. amongst others, the web series explores the impact of martyrdom and probes if peace is the ultimate answer.

Dhoop Ki Deewar, a Zindagi Original, will be premiered on 25th June on ZEE5.