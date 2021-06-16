Coca Cola loses billions as Cristiano Ronaldo snubs drink at Euro 2020 presser
Web Desk
06:59 PM | 16 Jun, 2021
Coca Cola loses billions as Cristiano Ronaldo snubs drink at Euro 2020 presser
Share

Coca-Cola, a leading beverage company, suffered a loss of $4 billion a day after football legend Cristiano Ronaldo removed the bottles the carbonated soft drinks from his table ahead of a press-conference.

As per a report in The Daily Star, the prices of the company dipped by 1.6 per cent and the its value dropped from $242 billion to $238 billion.

Ronaldo noticed the two bottles of Coca-Cola placed before him on a table for advertisement during a press conference before Portugal's match against Hungary in the ongoing UEFA European Football Championship.

He removed the bottles from the table and waved a bottle of water at the camera, urging people to use water instead of carbonated soft drinks.

The video of the incident went viral on social media in no minutes, serving a major hit to Coca Cola.

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the greatest goalscorer ... 04:03 AM | 21 Jan, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the all-time top goalscorer in the history of the sport after scoring for Juventus in ...

More From This Category
Lahore, Get Ready for Zameen Quadrangle
04:50 PM | 16 Jun, 2021
Irfan takes lead in senior section of PGF ...
04:06 PM | 16 Jun, 2021
It’s Galaxy Week on Samsung’s Online Shop!
04:02 PM | 16 Jun, 2021
Kamyab Jawan and PepsiCo sign up to offer ...
03:31 PM | 16 Jun, 2021
PSL 2021 – Quetta Gladiators take on Multan ...
12:46 PM | 16 Jun, 2021
AJK Budget 2021-22 delayed as cabinet fails to ...
11:34 AM | 16 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
First trailer of Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir's ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar' wins hearts
06:35 PM | 16 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr