Coca Cola loses billions as Cristiano Ronaldo snubs drink at Euro 2020 presser

Coca-Cola, a leading beverage company, suffered a loss of $4 billion a day after football legend Cristiano Ronaldo removed the bottles the carbonated soft drinks from his table ahead of a press-conference.

As per a report in The Daily Star, the prices of the company dipped by 1.6 per cent and the its value dropped from $242 billion to $238 billion.

Ronaldo noticed the two bottles of Coca-Cola placed before him on a table for advertisement during a press conference before Portugal's match against Hungary in the ongoing UEFA European Football Championship.

Cristiano Ronaldo was angry because they put Coca Cola in front of him at the Portugal press conference, instead of water! 😂



He moved them and said "Drink water" 😆pic.twitter.com/U1aJg9PcXq — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) June 14, 2021

He removed the bottles from the table and waved a bottle of water at the camera, urging people to use water instead of carbonated soft drinks.

The video of the incident went viral on social media in no minutes, serving a major hit to Coca Cola.