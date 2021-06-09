Indian man who threatened to hijack plane to Pakistan lands in jail
Web Desk
04:28 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
Indian man who threatened to hijack plane to Pakistan lands in jail
Share

BHOPAL – Law enforcement agencies have detained a man from Shujalpur, in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly threatening to hijack a plane to Pakistan.

Reports in Indian news outlets suggest that officials of the crime branch traced a man who is identified as Ujjawal Jain for making a threatning call. The accused on Tuesday dialed the Raja Bhoj airport around 5 pm and warned the duty officer to hijack an airliner from Bhopal and Indore airport.

The 34-year-old did not disclose details about which flight was on target however he challenged the officials not to come in his way.

Following the threat call, security officials beefed up the security at the airport and around the adjoining localities. Later, a Mumbai-bound flight took off from Bhopal after a strict security check.

WATCH - Couple charter entire flight for wedding ... 03:17 PM | 25 May, 2021

BANGALORE – Couples in the second-most populous country seemed exceptionally desperate to get hitched as after ...

The agencies later found his address in Shujalpur and arrested him. The accused was being brought to Bhopal and been booked under Section 507 of the Indian Penal Code.

More From This Category
Pakistani ambassador greets Sweden on national day
05:26 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
WATCH – This 'human owl' man can turn his head ...
02:17 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
'Stand against hate': UN chief urges joint fight ...
01:47 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
‘Islamophobia is real’: Canadian PM calls ...
10:17 AM | 9 Jun, 2021
Asad Umar highlights salient features of budget ...
01:21 AM | 9 Jun, 2021
American Jewish Committee opens first office in ...
12:40 AM | 9 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Iman Ali doesn't find herself beautiful, but why?
04:52 PM | 9 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr