Indian man who threatened to hijack plane to Pakistan lands in jail

BHOPAL – Law enforcement agencies have detained a man from Shujalpur, in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly threatening to hijack a plane to Pakistan.

Reports in Indian news outlets suggest that officials of the crime branch traced a man who is identified as Ujjawal Jain for making a threatning call. The accused on Tuesday dialed the Raja Bhoj airport around 5 pm and warned the duty officer to hijack an airliner from Bhopal and Indore airport.

The 34-year-old did not disclose details about which flight was on target however he challenged the officials not to come in his way.

Following the threat call, security officials beefed up the security at the airport and around the adjoining localities. Later, a Mumbai-bound flight took off from Bhopal after a strict security check.

The agencies later found his address in Shujalpur and arrested him. The accused was being brought to Bhopal and been booked under Section 507 of the Indian Penal Code.