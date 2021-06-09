South African woman breaks world record after giving birth to decuplets
Web Desk
05:07 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
South African woman breaks world record after giving birth to decuplets
Share

South African woman Gosiame Thamara Sithole has set a new world record of delivering 10 babies, seven boys and three girls at the same time.

Breaking the Guinness World Record, the last record was held by a Moroccan woman who gave birth to nine babies last month.

"It's seven boys and three girls,” an excited Teboho Tsotetsi, the father of the newborns told the Pretoria News after the birth of the decuplets." She was seven months and seven days pregnant. I am happy. I am emotional.”, he added.

The mother of the newborns, 37, was told on the basis of scans that she was going to have eight babies. But she was pleasantly surprised to find 10 babies.

Interestingly, she also has six-year-old twins. According to her, she did not undergo any fertility treatments.

She is a retail store manager at Gauteng in South Africa who was initially worried about her unborn children. "How would they fit in the womb? Would they survive? What if they came out conjoined at the head, in the stomachs or hands?" she told a newspaper.

"I asked myself all these questions until the doctor assured me that my womb was starting to expand inside. God made a miracle and my children stayed in the womb without any complications."

The representative for Guinness World Records said, “Guinness World Records is aware of the news that Gosiame Thamara Sithole has given birth to decuplets, and we send our congratulations and best wishes to the family.”

Celebrity babies born in 2021 05:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021

The year 2021 has been quite a bumpy ride considering the ongoing pandemic and lockdown restriction. On the brighter ...

More From This Category
Karachi still among world's least liveable cities
06:19 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
Replace Corona tune with Surah Ar-Rahman, ...
07:02 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
Indian man who threatened to hijack plane to ...
04:28 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
Iman Ali doesn't find herself beautiful, but why?
04:52 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
Comparison with BTS' Jungkook 'a compliment': ...
03:19 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
WATCH – This 'human owl' can turn his head 180 ...
02:17 PM | 9 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Karachi still among world's least liveable cities
06:19 PM | 9 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr