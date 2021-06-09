South African woman breaks world record after giving birth to decuplets

South African woman Gosiame Thamara Sithole has set a new world record of delivering 10 babies, seven boys and three girls at the same time.

Breaking the Guinness World Record, the last record was held by a Moroccan woman who gave birth to nine babies last month.

"It's seven boys and three girls,” an excited Teboho Tsotetsi, the father of the newborns told the Pretoria News after the birth of the decuplets." She was seven months and seven days pregnant. I am happy. I am emotional.”, he added.

The mother of the newborns, 37, was told on the basis of scans that she was going to have eight babies. But she was pleasantly surprised to find 10 babies.

Gosiame Thamara Sithole gave birth to 10 babies (she & her doctors thought she was expecting 6… then 8…). The 37-year-old is now the mother of 12 (the decuplets join their 6-year old twin siblings) She is now in the Guinness World Book of Records. ????????https://t.co/N7PKXQUDUJ — Ottilia Anna MaSibanda (@MaS1banda) June 8, 2021

Interestingly, she also has six-year-old twins. According to her, she did not undergo any fertility treatments.

She is a retail store manager at Gauteng in South Africa who was initially worried about her unborn children. "How would they fit in the womb? Would they survive? What if they came out conjoined at the head, in the stomachs or hands?" she told a newspaper.

"I asked myself all these questions until the doctor assured me that my womb was starting to expand inside. God made a miracle and my children stayed in the womb without any complications."

The representative for Guinness World Records said, “Guinness World Records is aware of the news that Gosiame Thamara Sithole has given birth to decuplets, and we send our congratulations and best wishes to the family.”