Pakistani ambassador greets Sweden on national day

By Hafiz Muhammad Imran

The Ambassador of Pakistan to Sweden Dr Zahoor Ahmed called on the Governor of Gothenburg Anders Danielsson.

The Ambassador congratulated Gothenburg city on its 400 years celebration. He also congratulated the Governor on the Swedish national day. He admired the innovative policies adopted by Gothenberg city which have resulted in the transformation of city from an industrial hub to a center of innovation and technology. He also briefed the Governor on the policies of the government of Pakistan towards climate change and renewable energy.

The Governor appreciated the contributions of Pakistani scholars and students towards the Swedish educational and research system. He expressed the desire to enhance cooperation between Pakistan and Sweden, particularly the province of Gotaland, in the areas of higher education and research. Both sides agreed to continue exchanges on issues of sustainable development, technological exchanges and renewable energy.