Govt removes Wajid Zia as FIA DG
05:29 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
Share
ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Wednesday removed Wajid Zia as director general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).
Sanaullah Abbasi, who is currently serving as Inspector General of Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, will replace the outgoing Zia.
Following the high-level reshuffling, Wajid Zia has now been appointed at the National Police Bureau.
The reshuffling at high-level bureaucracy was approved by the federal cabinet through a circulation summary.
More to follow...
- PSL6 – Lahore Qalandars take on Islamabad United in Abu Dhabi ...07:30 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
- Pakistan announces mandatory COVID-19 vaccine for public, private ...07:22 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
-
- Traffic violations will now cost drivers their licences in Lahore06:46 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
-
-
- South African woman breaks world record after giving birth to ...05:07 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
- Iman Ali doesn't find herself beautiful, but why?04:52 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021