Govt removes Wajid Zia as FIA DG

05:29 PM | 9 Jun, 2021
Govt removes Wajid Zia as FIA DG
ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Wednesday removed Wajid Zia as director general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). 

Sanaullah Abbasi, who is currently serving as Inspector General of Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, will replace the outgoing Zia.

Following the high-level reshuffling, Wajid Zia has now been appointed at the National Police Bureau.

The reshuffling at high-level bureaucracy was approved by the federal cabinet through a circulation summary. 

More to follow...

