Iman Ali doesn't find herself beautiful, but why?

Glamour queen of the ramp Iman Ali is a true winner when it comes to the world of glitz and glamour. The 40-year-old has made her strong presence felt in showbiz with her impeccable acting skills and glamorous looks.

Despite having a pretty face and gorgeous looks, Iman Aly says she doesn't find herself beautiful and isn’t quite keen on her good looks.

Talking to Vasay Chaudhry on the ARY Digital show Ghabrana Mana Hai, the Bol star made a shocking revelation of how she finds it hard to believe that she is good looking. And since she isn’t the biggest fan of her face, she finds it hard to photograph herself.

Using rather prejudiced language, she spoke of her inability to take pictures of herself. "I can't even take pictures of myself. Whatever angle I try, I think [negative thoughts about my appearance]. People should try to understand that not everyone is supposed to love themselves like I don't like the way I am."

Ali also shed light on how she has refused a number of films that went on to become chartbusters, including lead roles in Punjab Nahi Jaungi and Jawani Phir Nahi Aani.

On the work front, the diva will be seen in the upcoming ARY Films production Tich Button alongside Farhan Saeed.