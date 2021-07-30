Saudi Arabia allows foreign tourists after 17-month Covid lockdown

Saudi Arabia has allowed foreign tourists to enter the kingdom from August 1, lift off the suspension of entry for tourist visa holders after 17 months.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), tourists vaccinated with approved vaccines, which include Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Moderna, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson, will be welcomed to the kingdom.

The travellers will not be required to go into quarantine after reaching Saudi Arabia but they will need to show their vaccination certificates and PCR report.

On this occasion, the Minister of Tourism, Ahmed Al-Khateeb, said: “We welcome tourists again, and we are very happy to receive the Kingdom’s guests again after a pause due to the repercussions of the Coronavirus pandemic.”

He added: “We focused our efforts during the pause on close cooperation with our partners in all sectors to ensure a safe return through which visitors to the Kingdom can enjoy exploring its tourist treasures, important destinations and landmarks, enjoy unique tourist experiences and learn about the culture of generosity and hospitality characterizing Saudi society.”

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had launched the tourist visa in September 2019, in a historic decision in which the Kingdom opened its heart and its doors to tourists from different countries of the world, and at that time achieved remarkable numbers as 400,000 visas were issued within 6 months, before the suspension of travel and the closure of ports and borders following the pandemic of coronavirus.